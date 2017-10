Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE--Kenosha Bradford headed to Racine to take on another bubble team Racine Case. Tied at 6 after one, when Bradford's Zamare Evans rolls out and finds Will Darden for the short 10 yard score. Then more Bradford as Marshaun Bell gets the ball for the 1 yard score. Eagles try to get things going, but fumble and it's recovered by Najee Mitchell. And Bradford wins this one easily.

Kenosha Bradford 36

Racine Park 6

Final