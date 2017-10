Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUNEAU -- Experience fall at Waldvogel’s Farm, just minutes from the world famous Horicon Marsh in beautiful Dodge County. Enjoy over 40 fun family attractions for one low price.

About Waldvogel's Farm (website)

Waldvogel's Farm opens up for fall fun from September 16th through October 31st. Saturdays and Sundays: Open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday: Open from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm (mornings are reserved for school/group tours) LIST OF ATTRACTIONS AT WALDVOGEL'S FARM