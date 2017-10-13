× Packers’ safety Morgan Burnett sidelined by hamstring injury

GREEN BAY — Packers safety Morgan Burnett will miss Sunday’s game against Minnesota with a hamstring injury, and Green Bay might be down another starter in the secondary in cornerback Kevin King.

Burnett was ruled out on Friday, and the Packers listed King as doubtful. The rookie cornerback, who is in the concussion protocol, hasn’t practiced yet this week.

The Packers will need a new defensive signal-caller with Burnett out, a responsibility that likely will fall to safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Another starting cornerback, Davon House, is questionable. Green Bay’s secondary will catch a break though with speedy receiver Stefon Diggs ruled out by the Vikings with a groin injury.

Packers running back Ty Montgomery is questionable, though he has been a full participant at practice wearing a flak jacket to protect broken ribs.

Starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are also questionable.