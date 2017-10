Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE-- In the Metro Classic Conference St. Thomas More looking for the big upset at Racine Lutheran. Crusaders opening drive Tyler Tenner goes 70 yards for the score, that makes it 7-0. Tyler does special teams too, taking this punt back 70 yards for the score making it a 14 point lead. And the Crusaders cruise to the win.

St. Thomas More 0

Racine Lutheran 70

Final