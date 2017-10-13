Recognize these guys? 2 suspects sought after burglary at Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary that happened on Thursday, October 12th, around 4:25 a.m. at an apartment building located near Knapp and Milwaukee Streets.

Police say the suspects pried open a door to a common area of the building and stole coins from the laundry facilities. These suspects are believed to be involved with five similar burglaries in the area.

The suspects are described at the following:

Suspect 1: Black male, 35-45 years old, 5’6”-5’9” tall, stocky build, short hair, wearing a long sleeve button up plaid collared shirt, and blue jeans.

Suspect 2: Black male, 35-45 year old, 6’-6’4” tall, medium build, short hair, wearing a black leather jacket, dark t-shirt with a basketball and hoop on it, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7211.