Search underway for inmate who escaped from Dodge County Jail

DODGE COUNTY — A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Dodge County Jail early Friday morning, October 13th. 30-year-old Dylan Farber escaped at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Farber, whose last known address is in the city of Fox Lake, WI, was being held at the Dodge County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond for felony charge of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and currently has open charges and was being held for Dane County and Green Lake County.

Farber was last seen on foot in the City of Juneau and was wearing khaki pants, a green shirt, and orange croc-type shoes.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies with the assistance of Beaver Dam Police Department and their K9 unit responded and did conduct a search of the area.

Farber should be considered dangerous.

If any contact is made, members of the public should not approach or attempt to apprehend Farber; call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on Farber’s whereabouts should please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 386-3726.