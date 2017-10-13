Silver Alert: Search is on for 64-year-old Kathleen Featherston, last seen in Janesville

DEERFIELD — A Silver Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Kathleen Featherston of Deerfield. Officials say Featherston was last seen Thursday, October 12th.

Law enforcement had contact with Featherston on October 12th before she had been reported missing. During that contact, she reported that she was homeless and was on her way to Rockford, Illinois.

She was given a ride to the Janesville TA Travel Center, arriving at 11:56 p.m. She was reported missing on October 13, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say she may be attempting to get to Rockford, IL, where a relative formerly lived.

She is known to ask for rides at truck stops and gas stations. There were possible sightings of Featherston Thursday morning at the BP and Kwik Trip locations in Cottage Grove, Dane Co.

If you have information about where Featherston could be, you’re urged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-267-3913.