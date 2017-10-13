Walworth Co. officials need help identifying suspect in Vegas Gentlemen’s Club burglary

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning, October 7th at the Vegas Gentlemen’s Club located on Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.

Video surveillance of the incident shows a female subject being involved. The vehicle she was operating appears to be a green Toyota.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary, or is able to identify the suspect, are asked to contact Detective Mike Banaszynski at 262-741-4428 or email at mbanaszy@co.walworth.wi.us.