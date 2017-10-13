Wisconsin committee to vote on hemp farming bill

This picture taken on July 12, 2016 shows a hemp field farmed by Interval company in Arc-Les-Gray near Dijon, central eastern France. Faurecia and Interval launched in 2014 a joint venture, 'Automotive Performance Materials' (APM), which developes, manufactures and sells a material containing 20% of hemp fiber, after a complex process of transformation. Sold in granules, this exclusive product called 'NAFILean' is then heated to pass into an injection press machine, as a 100% synthetic material. / AFP / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images)
MADISON — A legislative committee is set to vote on a bill that would allow Wisconsin farmers to grow hemp.
The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Small Business and Tourism is scheduled to vote on the measure Wednesday morning.
The bill calls for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to issue licenses to farmers looking to grow industrial hemp. People would drug convictions wouldn’t be eligible for licenses and the plants couldn’t contain more than 1 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
At least 30 states, including neighboring Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, have passed legislation allowing hemp cultivation.