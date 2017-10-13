× You can now order food on Facebook

Facebook today announced a new feature in its app that allows users to order food from local restaurants.

The company is partnering with several established food delivery services including Delivery.com and DoorDash. It will also work with several chain restaurants including Jimmy John’s and Chipotle.

Orders can be placed for delivery or takeout, and you can use existing logins for their delivery partners. The feature has been testing for some users for several months, but it’s now available for all users on iOS, Android and desktop.

Facebook made the official announcement on its official blog: