Get in the spooky spirit at Racine Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo!” event

RACINE -- Are you in the spooky spirit? If not, the Racine Zoo joins Wake Up to talk about their upcoming event "Boo at the Zoo!"
About Boo at the Zoo! (website)
Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day (9 AM to 4:30 PM) with the animals at the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo is included with regular Zoo admission. Zoo members get in free!
Plus, enjoy these fun activities:
- Cool "Knock-Knock" doors...open them if you dare!
- Create your own edible spooky snacktivity
- Trick-or-treat through the Zoo using our treat finder map
- Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house
- Find and meet our special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors
- And much more! Join us if you dare!