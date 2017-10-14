× Milwaukee Bucks get first win of the preseason against Detroit Pistons

MILWAUKEE — BUCKS 107, PISTONS 103

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists as Milwaukee (1-3) avoided a winless preseason.

Avery Bradley and Andre Drummond were brilliant for visiting Detroit (2-3). Bradley scored 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting, and Drummond finished with 18 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

PISTONS: Tobias Harris scored 13 points and Boban Marjanovic added 10. … Detroit got outscored 48-27 from 3-point range.

BUCKS: Khris Middleton and Mirza Teletovic each scored 14. … Milwaukee used 14 players — 13 of them scored (rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon was the exception) and all 14 got at least one rebound.