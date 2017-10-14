Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to 37 weather-related crashes in 12 hours

MILWAUKEE — The rainy weekend has the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office urging drivers to slow down. This, after they’ve responded to a total of 37 crashes in 12 hours.

From 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14th, sheriff’s deputies responded to four crashes where injuries were reported, and another 33 where only property was damaged. Twelve vehicles in total were disabled.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers that posted speed limits are for ideal conditions, and wet roads — especially rounding curves in the interchanges — require slower speeds.

Deputies responded to two weather-related incidents in the Marquette interchange back to back on Saturday.