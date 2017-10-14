× Police: 30-year-old suffers serious gunshot wound on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st and Cornell early Saturday morning, October 14th.

Police said they received a call to the area around 1:15 a.m..

When they arrived, a 30-year-old man was found with a serious gunshot wound.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

