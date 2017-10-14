Police searching for missing, endangered 35-year-old woman last seen in Middleton

MIDDLETON — Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Crystal Wallace (also known as Crystal Mathis) of Middleton, Dane County. Mathis was last seen Saturday morning, October 14th, around 7:30 a.m..

Officials say Crystal left her home on Parmenter Street in Middleton, advising she was briefly going to the store but did not return. She also did not show up to work as scheduled on Saturday.

Crystal is described as a white female, 5’1″ tall, 105 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She has a pierced lip, nose and a tattoo on her neck. Crystal was last seen wearing a neon green hooded sweatshirt with an opening on the back exposing a black and gray sports bra, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have information on Crystal’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Middleton police at 608-824-7300.