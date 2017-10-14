Flash flood watch for multiple SE Wisconsin counties until 1am Sunday

Several rescued after fire at Racine residence

Posted 4:01 pm, October 14, 2017

RACINE, Wis. — Authorities say several people had to be rescued after a fire at a three-story residence in Racine.

According to Racine police, a person was carrying a gas tank into a home and it ruptured.

The Journal Times reports that at least one person was injured in the Saturday afternoon blaze. A condition report was not available.

Racine firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 1 p.m. Officials say the fire was declared under control at about 2:15 p.m., although firefighters were still tracking down hot spots.