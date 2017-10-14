× Wisconsin sees increase in reports of STDs

MADISON — A report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state saw an increase of about 13 percent in reported chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis cases in 2016.

Brandon Kufalk is a public health educator with the agency’s Sexually Transmitted Diseases Control Section. He tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the increase may be due to more testing.

The state had more than 26,400 chlamydia cases, more than 6,600 gonorrhea cases and more than 400 syphilis cases last year. Those STDs can be treated with antibiotics.

Southeastern Wisconsin had the most reported cases, with more than 19,000.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there was a nationwide STD increase in 2016.