5-3 vs. the IceHogs: Admirals get 3rd straight win; 1st place in Central Division

ROCKFORD, Illinois — Tyler Kelleher scored a pair of goals and goalie Anders Lindback stopped 35 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs Sunday, October 15th at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Milwaukee improved to 3-0-0-0 on the season and has sole possession of first place in the Central Division after two weeks of action. The IceHogs dropped to 2-1-0-0.

Milwaukee struck first when Kelleher’s shot from the right wing boards flew past the left shoulder of IceHogs goalie Jeff Glass into the net at 1:56 of the first period. The goal was Kelleher’s second of the season and was assisted by Emil Pettersson and Andrew O’Brien.

The IceHogs tied the game at 7:18 after the Admirals failed to clear the puck out of its defensive zone. Defenseman Darren Raddysh grabbed possession at the blue line, skated into the slot and ripped a shot past Lindback for his first professional goal.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead with a power play tally at 11:43 of the first period. Trevor Murphy’s slap shot from the right circle was stopped by Glass, but Harry Zolnierczyk lifted the rebound into the net for his second marker of the season. Murphy and Jack Dougherty notched the helpers.

The Ads moved the lead to 3-1 with another power play goal at 6:59 of the second period. Lying on his belly behind Rockford’s goal, Kelleher was able to sling a pass to Pettersson in the left circle. Pettersson quickly fed Bobby Butler in the right circle for the goal, Butler’s second of the season.

Defenseman Dougherty scored his first of the season as an Ads power play came to an end at 6:38 of the third period. Dougherty’s slapper from the slot was assisted by Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau recorded the assists.

Rockford’s Laurent Dauphin scored a pair of goals to get the IceHogs within a goal. The first was a power play goal at 12:22 of the third period and the second was scored with Rockford’s goalie pulled for an extra attacker at 18:32 of the third frame.

Kelleher scored an empty-net goal at 19:52 to seal the win for Milwaukee. P-C Labrie picked up the lone assist.

The Admirals kick off the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.