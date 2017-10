× 7 transported to hospital following crash near 34th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a three vehicle crash Saturday night, October 14th.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the area of 34th and Hampton.

Officials said at least seven people from the crash were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.