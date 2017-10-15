Lace up those tennis shoes for the 2017 PNC Milwaukee Marathon

MILWAUKEE -- Hit the streets of Milwaukee with your running shoes on. Kicking off Sunday, October 15th is the PNC Milwaukee Marathon.
About the PNC Milwaukee Marathon (website)
It’s more than a new name, new date, and new finish line – the PNC MILWAUKEE MARATHON, October 14th and 15th, represents a renewed vitality and energy for a great local asset and community! Founded as the Milwaukee Running Festival, the event gained PNC as a title sponsor before their inaugural run. Since 2015, we've been steadily growing in Milwaukee Marathon attendance!
Milwaukee entrepreneur Michael Zimmerman and his venture group, who operate The Wave, The Rock, and 16 other sports and entertainment products, have assembled around a “sports festivals investment theme.” They plan to blend different kinds of events aimed at attracting a wide variety of people beyond hardcore athletes.
It’s a fiesta of fitness with a hearty helping of local culture – the PNC MILWAUKEE MARATHON is your opportunity to challenge yourself and join an active community of health and wellness seekers!
Your personal best is within reach in a mix of running events for all ages and abilities: Mile Race, 5K Race, the new 10K Race, Half Marathon, and, of course, the Marathon, which is a Boston Qualifier. No posers allowed - we ARE the official Milwaukee Marathon.
The Marathon course once again takes runners through Milwaukee’s many distinctive and diverse neighborhoods, all the better to experience city’s rich history and character.
The City of Festivals demands a finish worthy of its name, so this year’s Finish Line Festival will be held on the grounds at Reed Street Yards. The Pre-party & Fitness Expo will kick-off the weekend’s events at the Harley-Davidson Museum – with lots of food, vendors, and kid’s activities awaits, along with other surprises you won’t want to miss.
Along for this fitness journey since day one, our community partner, PNC Bank, is once again the presenting sponsor of the event.
Whether these are your first steps toward a wellness lifestyle, or another in an ongoing series of personal fitness tests, the new and improved PNC MILWAUKEE MARATHON lets you pick your race and pick your pace! Check out our 2016 marathon finishers and Milwaukee Marathon's last finisher results.