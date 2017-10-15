× “Los Sonidos Unidos:” Benefit concert in Milwaukee for Maria victims in Puerto Rico

MILWAUKEE — Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, October 15th hosted a benefit concert for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

The concert was organized by the United Community Center and Latino Arts in partnership with the Pabst Theater Group, American Red Cross and other community partners.

It was called “Los Sonidos Unidos,” and featured the Latino Arts Strings Program musicians, members of De La Buena, Bahia, Bombazo with Pandanza Dancers, Cache as well as other local bands.

Restaurant vendors including Cubanitas, Café el Sol, Antigua Latin Café, WWBIC Coffee also joined in this effort.

According to a press release from concert organizers, the goal was to bring hope to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean Islands.

A minimum of a $20 donation per person was requested at the door (cash or check to “Red Cross” is preferred). Also available at the concert was a “Text to Give” phone number. Guests who were unable to attend the event has the opportunity to donate online.

The American Red Cross will be the beneficiary.

“This is not something that is just simply far away. It is in many ways yes, far away, but also very near to our students,” Jose Vasquez, president of St. Anthony School said.