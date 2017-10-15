× Midwest showdown: Green Bay Packers go up against Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers (4-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) Sunday, October 15th at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A win by the Packers can give them control of the NFC North.

The Green Bay Packers will have their starting offensive line fully intact for the first time in six games this season when they play at Minnesota. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is back from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last four games, a key development for the Packers in trying to slow Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and the team’s strong pass rush.

Running back Ty Montgomery has also returned, after missing the last game because of broken ribs.

The outlook on the other side of the ball isn’t as bright. Strong safety Morgan Burnett is out with a hamstring injury, as are both starting cornerbacks Davon House (quadriceps) and Kevin King (concussion). The Packers are missing two backup linebackers, too, with Ahmad Brooks (back) and Joe Thomas (ankle) on the inactive list.

We will have updates on the scores below as the game progresses.