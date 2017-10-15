Packers’ fans heartbroken over Rodgers’ injury: “Without him, we’re pretty much out”

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone and “could miss the rest of the season.”

The Green Bay Packers made the announcement about their star quarterback in the third quarter at Minnesota Sunday, October 15th. The Packers also posted on their official Twitter account that “there’s a chance he could miss the rest of the season.”

Brett Hundley took over after Rodgers was hurt on the second drive of the game. The Vikings won 23-10.

The speculation that Rodgers could be out for the season is a huge blow to loyal fans of the green and gold. Some said they were experiencing a whirlwind of emotions after the injury.

Optimistic fans inside Milwaukee’s Karma Bar and Grill Sunday said they hope Rodgers will come out of the injury sooner than what’s being predicted. Some said this will be an opportunity for other players to step up.

Those who aren’t so optimistic said they fear the injury will put any chances we’ll see the Packers in the playoffs in jeopardy.

“I mean, without Rodgers, we’re pretty much out,” a fan said.

“I’m upset. I’m angry. I’m sad — all those emotions,” a fan said.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for the back-up quarterback to step it up and I am hoping that he can and we can still pull through, because overall, the Packers are a darn good team,” a fan said.

Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy said after the game the loss of Rodgers “definitely hurts,” but he said there’s a plan in place to beat the New Orleans Saints next week.

McCarthy: Stating the obvious, the loss of Aaron Rodgers definitely hurts. As a football team, we have to move forward. #GBvsMIN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

McCarthy: As far as the QB position, Brett Hundley is my quarterback, Joe Callahan is the backup. That's the direction we're going. #GBvsMIN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

McCarthy: We're going to rally around this thing & put together a game plan to beat the Saints. I have confidence in Brett Hundley. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

