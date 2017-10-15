× Reckless driver arrested for 2nd OWI; drugs and shotgun found in vehicle

RACINE — A man traveling northbound on I-94 has been arrested after reports of recklessly driving at a high rate of speed with no headlights Saturday, October 14th.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect’s vehicle struck another northbound vehicle from behind causing an accident and fled the scene.

Officials were then advised that this vehicle was recently involved in a pursuit in a neighboring jurisdiction. The suspect was described as being mentally unstable and possibly armed with a long rifle.

While searching the area for the suspect, authorities said a suspicious vehicle pulled into an empty parking lot and appeared to be looking for someone. Deputies made contact with the people in the vehicle and learned they were called there to pick up a friend who said he was involved in an accident. Deputies then saw a light from a cellphone coming from a nearby residence and made contact with the suspect.

Officials said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and stated the vehicle was in the ditch just south of Highway G occupied by two armed men.

The vehicle was located in tall weeds making it difficult to look inside the vehicle.

For safety reasons, the Interstate was temporarily shut down while the vehicle was cleared. No one was found inside the vehicle and upon further investigation it was learned no one else was in the vehicle with the suspect at the time of the crash.

Authorities said both a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials the suspect is being held in jail for the following charges: