With Rodgers hurt, fan creates petition to bring Colin Kaepernick to Green Bay

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone and “could miss the rest of the season.”

The Green Bay Packers made the announcement about their star quarterback in the third quarter at Minnesota. The Packers also posted on their official Twitter account that “there’s a chance he could miss the rest of the season.”

Brett Hundley has taken over since Rodgers was hurt on the second drive of the game. The Vikings lead 17-10.

The Packers have also ruled out cornerback Quinten Rollins (ankle) and left guard Lane Taylor (ankle/knee) with injuries suffered during the game.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday, October 15th “As far as the QB position, Brett Hundley is my quarterback, Joe Callahan is the backup. That’s the direction we’re going.”

But fans have offered some other suggestions — throwing out names like Brett Favre, Tony Romo and Colin Kaepernick.

In fact, a fan from Oakland, California has created a Change.org petition to bring Colin Kaepernick to the Green Bay Packers.

So far, more than 200 have signed.