SUSSEX — Two people were hurt in a fire at a home in Sussex Monday, October 16th.

Fire officials say it happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home near Aster Drive and Aster Court.

Of the two people hurt, one was taken to the hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

