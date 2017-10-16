× 4-year degree in 1 semester: MATC teams up with Cardinal Stritch to help nursing students

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and Cardinal Stritch University have signed an agreement to help students get their nursing degrees faster.

MATC nursing students will be able to concurrently enroll at Cardinal Stritch and earn a bachelor’s degree in as little as a semester!

The MATC students must first earn an associate’s degree in registered nursing before they can take part in the program.

Officials say it’ll help smooth the transition for students.

“Continue on their education smoothly through the curriculum and earn their four-year degree. That just strengthens the profession and closes the gap. It creates more opportunity,” Anna Greditor with United Healthcare said.

Officials say the goal of the program is to help address the state’s nursing shortage.