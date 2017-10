× “No longer a threat:” Police investigate report of man with gun on UW campus

MADISON — Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Monday night, October 16th warned students and staff to avoid the area near Union South.

This, after a report of a man with a gun following an armed robbery.

WiscAlert- Suspect was near University and Randall Aves. fleeing toward Union South after reported robbery. Avoid area, seek a safe place. — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) October 17, 2017

WiscAlert-A man with a gun has been reported near Union South after a report of an armed robbery. Avoid the area. — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) October 17, 2017

WiscAlert-Suspect with the gun described as a male wearing dark skinny jeans, red hooded shirt, ski mask, scarf, and about 6' tall — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) October 17, 2017

Update: No additional info to share from @UWMadisonPolice related to WiscAlerts. We’re monitoring. Stay safe, #Badgers — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) October 17, 2017

WiscAlert-It is believed the suspect has left the area. There is no longer a threat to the UW campus at this time. MPD is investigating. — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) October 17, 2017

