Carrie Fisher once gave a cow tongue to a sexually predatory Hollywood producer

In life, Carrie Fisher was long known for her outspoken criticism of Hollywood and a refusal to conform to the celebrity culture. But even in death, tales of the Star Wars actress' fearless loyalty to her friends lives on.

After learning that “an Oscar-winning producer,” had sexually assaulted her friend, Carrie Fisher hand delivered him a gift-wrapped cow tongue, and issued him a warning with the kind of fierce bite that only Princess Leia can deliver.

Heather Ross, a friend of Fisher’s who works in the film industry, recounted the tale on the Tucson radio show 94.9 Morning Mix.

She told the radio show that she contacted the producer online, and later arranged to meet with the hopes of becoming involved in his next project. Ross said their conversations leading up to the meeting were never sexual, and she even noted that, in her mind, she never thought she would be a target of sexual advances given that she was, by her own description, overweight.

“I felt safe thinking, ‘I’m overweight, I’m not attractive to these people, I’m not looking to become an actress,'” Ross said.

To her shock and dismay, she said on their first meeting, the producer forced himself on top of her inside his car. The encounter ended with him telling her to “get the (expletive) outta my car,” and saying “you’ll never make a movie in my town,” Ross recalled.

She later told Carrie Fisher about the incident, which clearly didn’t sit well with her.

“Carrie Fisher, a lot of people said in the news after her passing that she was like a mother figure, that she took care of people, which she did,” Ross said. “She was very protective of me, and more scared for my safety than anything, and after that fear wore off about two weeks later, she sent me a message online. She was like, ‘I just saw blank at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany’s box wrapped with a white bow.'”

“It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box,'” Carrie told Ross.

Ross went on to say how grateful she was to have a powerful woman like Fisher as a real friend.

“It felt validating to know that, okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend, was not just a fake Hollywood friend. She was true. She did that all on her own; I never even asked her for anything. But that’s what Carrie Fisher was. She spoke out.”