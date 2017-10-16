× Developing: MFD dive crews called out to pond near Kosciuszko Park

MILWAUKEE — Dive crews on Monday, October 16th were called out to a pond near Kosciuszko Park.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Team were on scene Monday afternoon near 7th and Lincoln.

This, after a report came in regarding a possible body in the water.

It’s unclear at this point whether anything was found. We’re reaching out for further information, and this story will be updated when that information comes in.

