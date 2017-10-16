× Disturbance at Southridge Mall: Police investigate report of physical altercation, possible shots fired

GREENDALE — Greendale police responded to Southridge Mall on Saturday night, October 14th for reports of a physical altercation in the food court involving three men.

According to police, witnesses indicated the altercation broke out in the mall and the subjects fled into the mall parking lot. Witnesses reported hearing possible shots fired in the parking lot near the food court.

At this time, police have no reports of any injuries — and no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information about the incident that occurred, please contact the Greendale Police Department, (414) 423-2121.