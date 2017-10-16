Driver causes three-vehicle crash near Teutonia and Good Hope while fleeing traffic stop

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police are searching for a driver following a police pursuit and crash that happened Sunday night, October 15th.

It began around 9:45 p.m. after a Brown Deer police officer conducted a traffic stop on Teutonia Avenue near Dean Road.

According to police, it was determined the driver was on parole for robbery and had a full extradition felony warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

After initially stopping, the driver fled at a high rate of speed southbound on N. Teutonia Avenue — and a pursuit ensued.

Driver with violent felony warrant flees traffic stop causes accident Teutonia/Good Hope, flees on foot pic.twitter.com/86GzYsr1bd — BDPD Sgt Kuehne (@BDPD_Sgt_Kuehne) October 16, 2017

Police say the driver disregarded a red light on N. Teutonia Avenue at W. Good Hope Road and caused a three-vehicle accident with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver then fled on foot though a Walgreens parking lot, jumped a fence, and fled through back yards. He was not located — but police say his identity is known.

Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

