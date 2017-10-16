× Driver injured after crashing vehicle into Kenosha County home, charged with 3rd OWI

KENOSHA — A 58-year-old man from Paddock Lake was transported to the hospital Sunday night, October 15th after crashing his vehicle into a home in Kenosha County. He was charged with OWI, third offense.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation indicates that the sole operator, identified as a 58-year-old man from Paddock Lake, was traveling southbound on 245th Avenue in his 2002 Ford Ranger when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a house on 65th Street.

The house had one occupant in the upstairs at the time of the crash who was not injured. Damage to the house was severe. The vehicle sustained severe damage as well.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.

He was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (3rd offense), as well as a felony Probation and Parole hold. He is on Felony Parole for a 2003 incident where he was charged with two counts of Operating while Intoxicated Causing Death.

Investigation is ongoing.