MILWAUKEE -- Like tulips and daffodils, garlic bulbs are planted in the fall to grow next spring and harvest next summer. See how to plant them and find out where to buy some very tasty varieties.

Sweet potatoes need a long warm growing season. Before it freezes these buried treasures must be lifted. We are waiting in suspense.

If you planted crops in August for harvest in fall, you’ve extended the season. See what will keep growing even past the first hard freeze.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.