Marquette vs. UWM: Exhibition game will serve as hurricane relief fundraiser 🏀

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee men’s basketball programs will face off on October 22nd at the Al McGuire Center — in a game that’ll serve as a fundraiser for hurricane relief efforts.

According to a press release, the game will take place at 4:00 p.m. on that Sunday.

Tickets will be available for $20 (lower-level chairbacks), $10 (upper level general admission) and $5 (Marquette students) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday (call 414-288-GOMU or visit GoMarquette.com/tickets).

MU season ticket holders will receive an email with ticket order details in advance of availability to the general public.

Fans in attendance will also have an opportunity to donate in person at the arena. The game won’t be televised or streamed online.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our programs to become involved with the relief efforts currently underway across the country and it’s my hope we can fill the Al to capacity,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in the release. “Many of us have a personal connection to someone directly impacted by the recent hurricanes and being able to partner with the American Red Cross allows us to help people like Marquette legend Butch Lee, who lives in his native Puerto Rico.”

“Coach Wojciechowski called me and presented an opportunity for our programs to play an exhibition game for hurricane relief efforts and those in need,” Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin said in the release. “I truly believe it is a great opportunity for Milwaukee and Marquette to play for a great cause. I know our great city of Milwaukee will come together and support all the efforts to help those ravaged by flooding throughout the many regions of our country and give a big assist in putting their lives back together.”

Marquette requested a waiver, with the support of both athletic directors, from the NCAA for an additional exhibition game provided 100 percent of the net profits assisted with hurricane relief efforts across the country.

The two universities have partnered with the American Red Cross.

Per NCAA rules, exhibitions are normally only permitted against non-NCAA Division I four-year institutions.