Packers sign QB Joe Callahan to active roster; CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 16th signed QB Joe Callahan to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve. Rollins suffered an ankle injury Sunday, October 15th vs. the Vikings.

The transactions were announced Monday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

According to a news release from the Packers, Callahan, a 6-foot-1, 216-pound second-year player, was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie out of Wesley College on May 6, 2016. After being released by the Packers on Oct. 13, 2016, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on the active roster before being signed to Green Bay’s practice squad on Dec. 2, 2016.

He was signed to the active roster by the Packers on Dec. 17, 2016, where he spent the rest of the season. After being released following training camp, he has spent the first six weeks of this season on the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2015, he became the first NCAA Division III quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, earning the Gagliardi Trophy, the highest award in Division III football.