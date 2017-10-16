× Photo captures roofers who put down tools to stand for national anthem

MAINE — Three roofers in Maine are taking center stage, as a photo of them has gone viral.

The photo captures them putting down their tools, and standing for the national anthem.

The patriotic act of kindness happened Saturday, October 14th in Waterville, Maine.

Witnesses said the roofers were working on a house right next to Waterville High School when they heard the anthem. They immediately paused and placed their hands on their hearts as the anthem played.