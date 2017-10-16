× Police: 3 seriously injured, 1 in critical condition after crash involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious injury crash involving a stolen vehicle that happened Saturday night , October 14th on the city’s north side. One person is in critical condition and three others were seriously injured in the crash.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. near 34th Street and Hampton Avenue.

Police say a stolen 2017 Mazda CX-5 was racing another vehicle east on W. Hampton Avenue. The driver of the Mazda lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median into westbound traffic and collided with three other vehicles.

The Mazda was originally taken in an auto dealer burglary on Saturday, October 14th, around 1:15 a.m. from 11330 W. Metro Boulevard.

The driver of the Mazda, a 16-year old Milwaukee male, fled on foot. He was later arrested. He suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

A passenger of the Mazda, a 17-year old Milwaukee male, was injured in the crash and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Three other teenage females were in the Mazda and were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Occupants of one of the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mazda faces potential charges of 2nd degree reckless injury, duty upon striking causing great bodily harm, operating after revocation causing great bodily harm, and operating an auto without owner’s consent.

He remains in MPD custody and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.