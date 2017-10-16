× 41-year-old Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured near 17th and Scott

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, October 16th on the city’s south side.

It happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. near 17th and Scott.

Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. He drove himself to another location and was then transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek suspects.