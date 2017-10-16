× Reward offered after tires/rims stolen from 10 vehicles; van taken from dealership

GREEN BAY — Officials have issued a statewide crime alert in an effort to apprehend suspects who got away with thousands of dollars worth of tires and rimes, and a vehicle — stolen from a car dealership in Green Bay early Monday, October 16th.

The crime happened between midnight and 3:30 a.m., according to the crime alert put out by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects targeted the Dorsch Ford dealership on Eaton Road near Manitowoc Road in the Village of Bellevue/Green Bay.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation revealed 10 vehicles (eight Ford trucks and two Lincoln Navigator SUVS) were placed on blocks, and their tires/rims were stolen. Officials noted it appears the thieves specifically targeted 20-inch and 22-inch rims, as 18-inch rims were “passed over.”

The loss has been estimated at between $60,000 to $72,000 for the rims and tires.

Sheriff’s officials said a number of these vehicles had their lock boxes forcibly removed when the thieves smashed out the window they were affixed to. They were then forcibly opened, and the suspects could then access keys to the vehicle.

A white 2017 Ford R2CB Transit 250 MR van, valued at $34,000, was stolen from the lot. Officials said it’s believed one of the windows was broken and the thieves accessed the lock box and keys.

It is also believed that a dealership license plate of “25” was taken off of a different vehicle on the lot and may have been placed on the van.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for the stolen van is identified as 1FTYR2CM2HKA59666.

Officials have released photos of a van similar to the one that was stolen. The main discrepancy between the example photograph and the actual stolen vehicle is that the actual stolen vehicle does not have a rear window.

It is believed that the stolen van may have been used to transport the stolen tires and rims from the crime scene.

Dorsch has indicated that they intend on offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of individual(s) responsible for this crime.

Sheriff’s officials noted this particular car dealership is located in close proximity to I-43 in Brown County, and they are seeking assistance from other agencies in locating these suspects.

If anyone has any information concerning this case please call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 448-4230. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (920)432-7867 or text GBTIP and your tip to 274637 (crimes).