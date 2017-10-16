× Waukesha police: 60-year-old man trapped between vehicles dies at US Foods

WAUKESHA — A 60-year-old man was found dead after police say he became trapped between two vehicles at US Foods.

Police on Monday, October 16th responded to the scene near Gale Street and Whiterock Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The investigation is ongoing.