13-year-old boy struck by hit-and-run driver while riding bike in Hales Corners

HALES CORNERS — Hales Corners police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike Monday night, October 16th.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on northbound 108th Street near Kay Parkway.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was riding his bike northbound on 108th Street in the right lane of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling northbound in the right lane of traffic.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital.

Police say at this time, there are no witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hales Corners Police Department at (414) 529-6140.