25.5 miles? Internal investigation into Milwaukee Marathon after runner concerns

MILWAUKEE — Runners at the Milwaukee Marathon Sunday, October 15th may not have actually run a regulation marathon.

Race officials said Tuesday, October 17th an internal investigation is underway to determine whether the track is the regulation 26.2 miles.

Some runners said their GPS devices clocked the race at only 25.5 miles.

The race was advertised as a qualifier for the larger Boston and New York City marathons — so if the distance was off, this one won’t count.

