× Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigns amid harassment allegations, company says

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has resigned, five days after he was suspended by the company after a producer accused him of sexual harassment, an Amazon spokesperson told CNN.

Price was suspended following The Hollywood Reporter’s publication of an article detailing harassment allegations against him, made by Isa Hackett, a producer of the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle.”

Albert Cheng, who took charge last week when Price was placed on a leave of absence, will continue as the interim head of the studio, the spokesperson said.

Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Last week Hackett claimed Price, who holds an exceedingly powerful position as the executive in charge of Amazon’s well-funded TV efforts, repeatedly made lewd comments to her despite her rebuffs.

Hackett told THR reporter Kim Masters that the incident occurred in 2015, and that she reported it to Amazon at the time.

Masters previously wrote about the alleged harassment for another outlet, The Information, over the summer.

At the time, Amazon said it took the allegation seriously, but did not announce anything like a leave of absence.

The difference last week was that Hackett gave Masters an on-the-record interview with details about the incident.

Hackett said she was inspired to speak publicly now because so many women had shared their stories about Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film executive who is the subject of numerous sexual harassment and rape claims that have surfaced recently.

“I hope we all continue to inspire each other and ultimately create change,” Hackett said.

Amazon and The Weinstein Co. — the high-profile studio Weinstein founded with his brother, Bob — were partners on two forthcoming streaming TV series.

Last week Amazon said it would not go forward with Weinstein Co. on the projects.

In another development on Tuesday, Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of the Weinstein Co., which is struggling to stay afloat.