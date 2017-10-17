× Bill bars UW employees from working at Planned Parenthood

MADISON — University of Wisconsin employees would no longer be allowed to work part-time at Planned Parenthood under a bill supported by anti-abortion advocates that’s up for a public hearing.

The Republican-backed measure to be heard by the state Senate’s health committee pits anti-abortion forces against the university and medical community.

The measure would prohibit UW employees from performing abortions or providing training at facilities where abortions are performed, other than hospitals. It targets an arrangement between Planned Parenthood and UW in which faculty members work part-time at the organization’s Madison clinic.

An arrangement has been in place since 2008 and UW says fewer than 10 faculty members provide services at Planned Parenthood that include abortions, family planning and disease screening.