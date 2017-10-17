Counterfeit goods: Franklin police donate UGG boots, North Face jackets to Maria victims

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is making a big donation in an effort to help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

According to a post on the FPD’s Facebook page, during the St. Martin’s Fair over the Labor Day holiday weekend, police confiscated numerous boxes of counterfeit UGG boots and North Face jackets. These items were placed on evidence in the police department’s property room.

Rather than destroy them, police have opted to donate them.

With permission from the legitimate corporate companies UGG and The North Face the FPD is working with Mana Ministries, a Milwaukee-based charitable organization, to donate these clothing items to their “Disaster Relief Drive” for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

On October 19th, police will turn over the 40 pairs of boots and 300+ jackets to be distributed in Puerto Rico.