Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers’ injury: “We have to make the best of it”

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back Sunday, October 22nd when the New Orleans Saints come to Lambeau Field — but they’ll have to do that without Aaron Rodgers. Brett Hundley will be the starting QB instead, after Rodgers broke his collarbone vs. the Vikings on October 15th.

“Well, I think his rookie season and preseason kind of got a good look at what type of player he is. He obviously learns from the best every day, so he takes command of that huddle. He does a good job of having his ears open and listening to us on the sidelines and seeing what we see and he’s just a competitor. He’s a battler, so we have a lot of faith in him,” Packers WR Davante Adams said of Hundley.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “And this is probably going to be his show for a while, and I know there’s all kinds of speculation — the Packers will sign this guy. My guess is that this is Brett Hundley’s show for a while. How confident can you be in him?”

“We have a lot of talent around him and we are pushing him and we are very optimistic about his performance and looking forward, I know I’ve seen flashes of Brett. I know what he’s done in college and early on in the preseason and I think he just needs to bring some of those things forward too,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “And he gets his first NFL TD pass to you. Can you describe what happened on that play?”

“I had a jerk route over the middle. I beat my guy and Brett started running towards the line of scrimmage a little bit and my guy went to him and he threw a great pass to me and all I had to do was take it across the goal line,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “And you threatened to throw it Davante. Did you want to save $6,000 on the fine there?”

“That was just messing around with the fans. Definitely wasn’t thinking about doing it again,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “Let me ask you about the quarterback that goes down though. You’re very close to Aaron Rodgers. I know that he’s the ultimate competitor. He bounces up. He takes monster shots, and he bounces up. Today, he stays down. What did you think at the time? How do you feel for him?”

“Well, I had no clue what was going on. Didn’t know where he got hit, how he got hit or anything else. I was running a route, but I know if 12 is on the ground after the play, it is probably a big deal. He’s a real tough guy and he’s been put through a lot and he’s been hit a lot and he bounces up, so I knew it was something serious, but praying for the best. Hope he gets better,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “I knew you’d be good joining us. I was hoping the situation would have been a little better Davante, a little sunnier.”

“Me too, but it is what it is and we are still in a good spot and we have to make the best of it,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “Since I mentioned sunny, what was the stadium like? For an indoor stadium, it was awfully bright in there.”

“It was real bright. It was cold in there as they opened the windows. I’m not exactly sure the method that was behind the madness, but I wouldn’t say that it factored into the game, but it definitely was a little different,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “Some people did not come dressed for that. It was much cooler than anticipated.”

“No doubt. It was like 50-something. Maybe it felt like 40 in there, but we are going to have some colder games on the road, so it was OK,” Adams said.

Tim Van Vooren: “The panels won’t be opened for Super Bowl 52. That’s my guess. Can you guys still think about getting back here Davante?”

“This is always on our mind. We got a team like we have, and the individuals all around that can make plays and get things done. It’s always on your mind,” Adams said.