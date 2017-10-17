Donation drive organizers seek “kind heart” to deliver items to those in need in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As people continue to pick up the pieces of their lives in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, those of us in Milwaukee are lending a helping hand.

The youth basketball program, Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI), along with the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club is collecting essentials for those devastated by Hurricane Maria, including bottled water and canned goods.

They'll benefit the Boys and Girls Club of San Juan.

But there's one problem.

Transportation into and out of Puerto Rico continues to be an issue.

"We've kind of collected all of the items that we need and right now we're just trying to see if there's someone with a kind heart who would help us out as far as shipping it over to San Juan so we can get it to the Boys and Girls Club over there," Miguel Green with the RBI program said.

So far, organizers said they've collected 350 cases of water.

If you're able to help out, or know someone who could, you can get in touch with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee HERE.

If you would like to donate items, CLICK HERE for drop-off locations.