× Family making bucket list for 15-year-old girl with terminal cancer

WALKER, Mich. (WXMI) — A 15-year-old girl is making the most of a very tough situation.

Cynthia Perez has been battling cancer for six years now. She was first diagnosed with a mix germ cell tumor on her ovary back in 2011. She fought that cancer and even went into remission, but now has been diagnosed again.

This time, it’s t-AML leukemia. Doctors say it’s a side effect from her first rounds of chemotherapy.

Recently, doctors told Cynthia and her family there is nothing left they can do and told her family she could have just days or possibly up to six months left to live.

Now, her family is making the most of their time and asking for help making some of her final wishes come true.

They are hoping to help Cynthia check some things off her bucket list, like traveling to Florida to see the ocean and going to Texas to see her family.

Cynthia’s family has created a GoFundMe page to make it happen: gofundme.com/cynthias-celebration-of-life