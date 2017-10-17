Gas leak leads to evacuations in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — A gas leak led to evacuations in Germantown Tuesday afternoon, October 17th.
It happened in the area near Main Street and Squire Drive after a construction crew struck a gas main.
We Energies crews responded to the scene and were working to make repairs.
The flow of gas was stopped just after 2:00 p.m.
Two customers were expected to be without service while the repairs were completed.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.
43.228263 -88.113938