Gas leak leads to evacuations in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A gas leak led to evacuations in Germantown Tuesday afternoon, October 17th.

It happened in the area near Main Street and Squire Drive after a construction crew struck a gas main.

We Energies crews responded to the scene and were working to make repairs.

The flow of gas was stopped just after 2:00 p.m.

Two customers were expected to be without service while the repairs were completed.

